A video of Buffalo policemen shoving an elderly protester to the ground, cracking his head, drew widespread condemnation even as the latest night of protests in New York City sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police was markedly calmer.

Two Buffalo, New York, police officers were suspended without pay on Thursday after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground, as protests continued into their tenth night.

The video taken by a reporter from local public radio station WBFO and posted on its website and Twitter account shows the white-haired man approaching a line of officers in riot gear. One officer pushes him with a baton and a second one with his hand.

The sound of a crack is heard and then blood trickles from the man's head. The man, who is white, is not identified.

Buffalo police initially said in a statement that a person “was injured when he tripped & fell,” WIVB-TV reported, but Captain Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened.

The police commissioner subsequently suspended two police officers without pay, Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement.

The video quickly went viral on social media, spurring outrage.

'Stable but serious'

The mayor of the western New York city, who expressed he was “deeply disturbed” by the video, said the unidentified man was in “stable but serious" condition at a hospital.

“While it is early, thankfully he is expected to recover,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted shortly after midnight.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo endorsed the officers' suspensions, tweeting that what was seen on video was “wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful”.

The office of State Attorney General Letitia James tweeted that they were aware of the video.

US Senator Charles Schumer called for an investigation, according to a statement reported by WIVB-TV.

“The casual cruelty demonstrated by Buffalo police officers tonight is gut-wrenching and unacceptable," John Curr, the Buffalo chapter director for the New York Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement, adding that it should be a “wake-up call” for city leaders to address police violence.

Calls and emails to Buffalo police from The Associated Press seeking comment Thursday night hadn't been returned by Friday morning.

