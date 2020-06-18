Former Turkish ambassador and politician, Volkan Bozkir, was elected as the first Turkish president of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, three months ahead of the 75th General Debate.

Following his almost 40 years of foreign service, Bozkir received 178 of the votes in a secret ballot.

"I am thankful to all UN member states, for electing me with an overwhelming majority, as the President of the 75th UN General Assembly," Bozkir said on Twitter, adding, “As we mark the 75th anniversary of the UN, I will guide the efforts to contribute to international peace, in the challenging times we live in."

Bozkir will take office in September and will be in charge for a year. His candidacy was declared last year by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his address to the UN General Assembly on September 17.

Following his appointment to the top UNGA post, many wondered about his background.

Born in 1950 in Ankara, Bozkir is a legal expert, diplomat and politician. He has served as Turkey’s former minister of European Union Foreign Affairs, has been Turkey’s Chief Negotiator for Turkish accession to the EU, an MP for Istanbul, Head of the Turkish National Assembly Foreign Affairs Committee and so on.