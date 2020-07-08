The sheer level of arrogance pouring out of the Elysee Palace in recent weeks, months, and even years, is mind-boggling. France has, once again, denounced another country – a NATO ally no less – and described its actions as “criminal”.

But what is truly criminal is the idea of French exceptionalism whereby Paris feels it is at perfect liberty to literally behead Africans and keep their skulls in museums and then lecture the rest of the world on what is and is not criminal.

A secular version of Daesh?

Nowhere was this better highlighted than in the return of 24 skulls of slain Algerian freedom fighters by the French on the occasion of Algeria’s Independence Day celebrations on 5 July.

Algiers held a ceremony for the anti-colonial fighters and laid their remains to rest in a sombre ceremony on the 58th anniversary of Algerian independence befitting those who paid the ultimate price for freedom and self-determination from savage European colonialism.

But the ultimate tragedy is that the repatriation of these skulls was more of an insult to the Algerians than a gesture of contrition by the French authorities who, to this day, hold a grim collection of 18,000 skulls brought from territories from all over the world that France terrorised, subjugated, and butchered.

In other words, Paris behaves like any number of brutal serial killers who enjoy keeping trophies of their victims.

Algeria suffered under French colonialism for 132 years from 1830 until 1962, and Algerian estimates suggest that 1.5 million Algerians died of war-related deaths in the nearly eight years of struggle for independence and resistance against French barbarity. That obviously does not account for the murder and depravity suffered by Algerians at the hands of the French occupation for the preceding 124 years of occupation, and that depravity was absolutely staggering and totally institutionalised in its reach.

One of the main exponents and innovators of France’s torture programme, Lieutenant General Marcel Bigeard, fully admitted to French use of systematic torture and executions by beheading during the Algerian War of Independence.

In an interview with the French Le Monde newspaper in 2000, Bigeard described torture as a “necessary evil” but denied being actively involved in torture himself. Whether he was directly involved in the use of rape, burying old men alive, or pouring cement concrete onto victims feet before they were thrown into the sea – mockingly referred to as “Bigeard’s shrimps” – the French general was certainly responsible as were his colleagues and superiors in the French government.

It is one of life’s ironies that the men responsible for these atrocities lived through the Nazi occupation of France and were fully aware of the genocidal policies of that fascistic state.

Amongst these generals and officials were members of the French resistance against Nazi Germany yet had no problem at all inflicting similar policies on Arabs and Berbers, not to mention French crimes in Indo-China and elsewhere across the globe.

Despite all this, and an acknowledgement from President Emmanuel Macron that torture was systematically used in Algeria, there has notoriously been no real apology.

And apologise the French should.