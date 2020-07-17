If any of the world’s great powers has an obligation to protect Palestinian rights to a state, enshrined under international law, it is the United Kingdom. While the United States is the dominant power today, and arguably there is no greater friend to Israel than President Donald Trump, it was Britain’s involvement and schemes for Palestine following the First World War that ultimately created the situation faced by Palestinians today, with regional and international repercussions that are felt by most people around the world.

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to move ahead with his plans to annex large swaths of the West Bank, earmarked for a future Palestinian state, the only thing Britain has contributed to the discussion is a handwringing plea for Netanyahu to not go ahead with his plans.

Britain’s role in the Palestinian tragedy

The British government’s stance towards Israel’s planned West Bank annexation, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s article published in the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, represents a complete and total dereliction of moral responsibility and duty.

Johnson reaffirmed his “profound attachment” to Israel and described himself, quite accurately, as a “passionate defender of Israel”. Perhaps most telling of all is Johnson’s repeated references to finding a solution that allows both Israelis and Palestinians to live in an environment that allows for “justice and security”, while then going on to state how he was “immensely proud of the UK’s contribution to the birth of Israel with the 1917 Balfour Declaration.”

Of course, the British prime minister is referring to none other than Lord Arthur Balfour who committed British imperial policy to the creation of a “national home for the Jewish people” in the final stages of the First World War. This was promptly put into action after Britain and its allies carved up former Ottoman territory and designated Palestine as a British-governed territory under a mandate of the League of Nations.

The way Britain went about this was utterly callous and completely ignored the fact that Palestinians already lived on the land they had just promised to a people the Europeans themselves were subjecting to anti-Semitic hatred. In fact, and two years prior to the establishment of British Mandatory Palestine, Viscount Herbert Samuel received a receipt of “One Palestine, complete” from the British military authorities who had now handed control over to him as the first High Commissioner for Palestine a century ago. One could not be blamed for thinking Britain had just been on a shopping trip and brought home receipts for goods it had just purchased at a mall.

Often overshadowed by Balfour, Viscount Samuel was himself the first openly practising Jewish cabinet member in the British government. While not an official member of Theodor Herzl’s World Zionist Organisation, Samuel unmistakably espoused Zionist views and lobbied for them. It was Samuel who first proposed the idea of establishing a British protectorate over Palestine, then part of the Ottoman Empire, with an eye on making it a homeland for the Jewish people that Europe had long persecuted. In essence, Samuel laid the groundwork for Balfour’s infamous declaration that dispossessed one people in favour of another.