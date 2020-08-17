The main challenger in Belarus's disputed presidential election says she's ready to take over the country's leadership after a wave of protests against long-time President Alexander Lukashenko.

"I did not want to be a politician. But fate decreed that I'd find myself on the frontline of a confrontation against arbitrary rule and injustice," Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in a new video from exile in Lithuania on Monday.

"I am ready to take responsibility and act as a national leader during this period."

The video was released after over 100,000 people took to the streets of Minsk on Sunday for the biggest demonstration in the country's history against Lukashenko's claim to have won the August 9 election with 80 percent of the vote.

Tikhanovskaya, a 37-year-old political novice who ran after other potential candidates including her husband were jailed, accuses Lukahsenko of rigging the election and has called for a new vote.

Since leaving for neighbouring Lithuania last week, under pressure from the government according to her allies, she has been calling for demonstrations and justice for a brutal police crackdown on protesters.

Protesters hold historic rally

Belarusian opposition supporters gathered for the largest protest rally in recent history in Minsk as Lukashenko rejected calls to step down in a defiant speech.

Crowds of protesters marched through the streets to the central Independence Square with an estimated turnout of more than 100,0000, a scale of protest not seen since the breakup of the Soviet Union.

Belarusian independent news site Tut.by called the rally "the largest in the history of independent Belarus".

Columns of demonstrators raised victory signs and held flowers and balloons as a sea of protesters gathered in Independence Square, the focus of peaceful demonstrations in recent days.

"Now we're changing history," said 26-year-old Yekaterina Gorbina, a content manager.

"Blood was spilled and the people will never forget that."

Darya Kukhta, 39, a mother of six, said: "We believe that a new Belarus is beginning. I'm very happy to be seeing this with my own eyes."

Demonstrators held placards with slogans such as "You can't wash off the blood" and "Lukashenko must answer for the torture and dead".

Tikhanovskaya had called for a weekend of protests after leaving for neighbouring Lithuania following the disputed election, which gave Lukashenko 80 percent of the vote.

Other major towns and cities in the ex-Soviet country of nine million also saw large rallies, local media reported.

More and more Belarusians have taken to the streets over the last week to condemn Lukashenko's disputed victory and a subsequent violent crackdown by riot police and abuse of detainees.

Unusually, tightly controlled state television news aired a short item on the "alternative protest" in Minsk, while not showing anti-Lukashenko slogans.

Outside Belarus, hundreds of Czechs and Belarusians, some holding the traditional red and white Belarusian flag and portraits of Tikhanovskaya, gathered in Prague's historic centre Sunday in support of the protests.

There were also smaller shows of support in Romania and Poland.

'Defend your country!'

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus for 26 years, is facing an unprecedented challenge to his leadership.

The 65-year-old strongman held a rare campaign-style rally on Independence Square before the opposition protest.

He told flag-waving supporters: "I called you here not to defend me... but for the first time in a quarter-century, to defend your country and its independence."

State television said 65,000 people attended the rally, though an AFP reporter put the number closer to 10,000.