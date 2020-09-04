The World Health Organization does not expect widespread vaccinations against Covid-19 until the middle of next year, a spokesperson has said, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.

None of the candidate vaccines in advanced clinical trials so far has demonstrated a "clear signal" of efficacy at the level of at least 50 percent sought by the WHO, spokesperson Margaret Harris said on Friday.

READ MORE: When will a Covid-19 vaccine be ready?

Russia granted regulatory approval to a Covid-19 vaccine in August after less than two months of human testing, prompting some Western experts to question its safety and efficacy.

US public health officials and Pfizer Inc said on Thursday a vaccine could be ready for distribution as soon as late October. That would be just ahead of the US election on Nov 3 in which the pandemic is likely to be a major factor among voters deciding whether President Donald Trump wins a second term.

READ MORE: Putin: Russia first to develop coronavirus vaccine

"We are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year," Harris told a UN briefing in Geneva.