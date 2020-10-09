North Koreans wearing medical masks have gathered in the capital Pyongyang, ahead of what is expected to be a big military parade, possibly featuring the country's latest ballistic missiles.

Saturday's holiday marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and events include art and industry exhibitions, a light show, visits to monuments and ceremonies to mark the completion of construction projects, state media reported this week.

Officials in South Korea and the United States say that North Korea could use the parade to show off a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

"There is a possibility that North Korea will unveil new strategic weapons, such as new intercontinental ballistic missiles or submarine-launched ballistic missiles, to draw attention at a time when its economic achievements have been sluggish," the South's Unification Ministry, which handles relations with the North, said on Thursday.

Unification Minister Lee In-young told lawmakers that displaying a new missile could be a "low-intensity demonstration of force" ahead of the US presidential election that would be less provocative than a launch or nuclear test.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has not displayed ICBMs at a parade since he first met US President Donald Trump in 2018, but their talks have stalled and Pyongyang has signalled increasing impatience with Washington.