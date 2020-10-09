Israel has approved the demolition of a primary school near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, rejecting attempts by lawyers to delay the order so that proper permissions could be obtained.

Around 50 children who study at the school in the village of Ras al Tin will be left without an education unless alternative arrangements can be made.

According to the New Arab, the only alternative for the children is a school in a nearby village which involves a journey of seven kilometres.

Lawyers will now take their case to the Israeli Supreme Court in an attempt to halt the demolition.

The school lies in what is known as Area C, an Israeli designation for areas of the occupied West Bank, which are under the full control of the Israeli military.

The New Arab reported that the school has faced previous harassment from both the Israeli army, as well as settlers who live illegally in the occupied territories.

In several incidents since the school’s construction, Israeli authorities have raided the building, taking with them roof panels, chairs, tables, and other materials.

Illegal Israeli settlers have also harassed children and villagers who work at the school.

For Palestinians, who have lived under military occupation since the catastrophic 1967 Arab defeat in the Six-Day War, permission for new construction in Area C is rarely issued.

Israeli settlers, however, get to enjoy building vast construction projects that rarely raise objection among the Israeli authorities despite their illegality under international law.

The restrictions mean that Palestinians cannot build the infrastructure they require, and rely on essential services that are located very far away.

Constructions without approval are therefore quite common, as are Israeli demolition orders.