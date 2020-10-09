Amid the commotion caused by a fly landing on Mike Pence’s hair during the US Vice Presidential debate, a top Republican senator tweeted “democracy isn’t the objective” of America’s political system.

It is a remarkable claim to make in a country that has been accused of aggressively promoting democracy abroad and even allocates $2 billion per year for democracy promotion around the world.

The Senator for Utah, Mike Lee, declared on Twitter, that “Democracy isn’t the objective; liberty, peace, and prosperity are. We want the human condition to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that.”

That statement raised more than a few eyebrows but Senator Lee had not finished. For the sake of clarity he added “our form of government is not a democracy,” going on to say that “The word 'democracy' appears nowhere in the Constitution.”

Lee’s comments follow Donald Trump’s insistence that he would not commit to a peaceful transfer of power until the results were announced, leaving the door open to refusing to accept the outcome unless he is declared victor.

But is the US system a real democracy?

The question was the subject of an article by two Yale University professors who discussed the notion of the robustness of American democracy in the face of authoritarianism.

They found that “only a small fraction of Americans prioritize democratic principles in their electoral choices” and that the “public’s viability as a democratic check to be strikingly limited.”

When Senator Lee argued that the US is not a democracy, he is doing it in the context of increasing polarisation of American society. As political polarisation increased, the authors from Yale found that citizens were more likely to tolerate anti-democratic statements.

Strikingly a recent article in the Atlantic, “What if Trump refuses to concede,” argued that the US is in danger of sleepwalking into a form of authoritarianism.