WORLD
4 MIN READ
Belarus' Lukashenko holds talks with jailed rivals
President Alexander Lukashenko holds a rare meeting with detained opposition leaders, state-run Belta news agency reports.
Belarus' Lukashenko holds talks with jailed rivals
A woman holds a placard in central London on October 10, 2020, during a march in solidarity with the women of Belarus. / AFP
October 10, 2020

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has visited a jail run by the country's KGB security service to meet his jailed political opponents, ostensibly to discuss plans for constitutional reforms.

The bizarre yet officially reported the meeting on Saturday saw the strongman sit down with opponents he has jailed for months for a conversation about his political course.

"I am trying to convince not only your supporters but the whole of society that one needs to look at things more broadly," he said in a video snippet. 

The European Union and the United States have refused to recognise Lukashenko's inauguration after he claimed a landslide win in an August vote – results contested by his main rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

READ MORE: Russia puts Belarus opposition leader on its wanted list

Pale, unsmiling inmates

A photo posted by Lukashenko's press service on the Telegram messenger app showed Lukashenko sitting at an oval table with prisoners including Viktor Babaryko, a banker once seen as the strongman's toughest rival in August elections but prevented from running and jailed.

Others in the picture include Liliya Vlasova, a lawyer who is a member of the opposition's Coordination Council set up to ensure a peaceful transfer of power, and Vitali Shkliarov, a Belarusian-US strategist who worked on US Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign and advised the Russian opposition.

"The aim of the president is to hear everyone's opinion," Lukashenko's press service wrote on Telegram, adding that the participants agreed to keep "secret" the content of the four-and-a-half-hour conversation.

The opposition described the visit as a sign of weakness.

Recommended

Tikhanovskaya wrote on social media that Lukashenko had "acknowledged the existence of political prisoners whom he used to call criminals."

But she added that "you can't have dialogue in a prison cell."

READ MORE: Thousands rally in Belarus to support 'political prisoners'

Lukashenko 'forced to sit down for talks'

Pavel Latushko, a member of the opposition's Coordination Council, wrote on social media that the meeting "showed we are on the right track. Lukashenko was forced to sit down for talks with those he himself put behind bars."

In a brief video excerpt, Lukashenko told the prisoners: "You can't rewrite the constitution on the street," referring to street protests.

Saturday saw the latest protest against Lukashenko, a regular event in which women hold peaceful marches, often carrying flowers.

Tikhanovskaya, who has taken refuge in Lithuania, said she had been allowed her first phone call in four months with her jailed husband, video blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, with whom she has two children.

Tikhanovskaya only stood as president after her husband's detention meant he could not run.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war