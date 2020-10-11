Weary residents of coastal Louisiana have begun cleaning up from wind and water damage inflicted by Hurricane Delta to their already storm-battered region, even as it weakened and moved northeast.

Delta made landfall near the town of Creole in Cameron Parish early on Friday evening as a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, packing sustained winds of 100 miles per hour.

Though not as powerful as August's Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm that tore homes and businesses apart, Delta toppled trees and power poles, leaving hundreds of thousands of Gulf Coast residents without power.

The storm weakened to a tropical depression as it moved inland to western Mississippi, according to the National Hurricane Center, but still carried heavy rains.

"Terrifying"

Sylvia Pastrano, 65, said the roof of her Lake Charles, Louisiana home leaked from Delta's rains after being initially damaged by Laura. She positioned three trash cans over her bed to catch the water.

"We were debating whether to leave or not but my husband has got orthopaedic issues and I do too and we're just too exhausted to even get up and evacuate," Pastrano said.

"Last night it was terrifying, the whistling and whistling."

Delta brought widespread flooding of streets and riverbanks, mostly in southwestern Louisiana, tracking the path of destruction left by Laura but causing damage over a larger swath of the Gulf Coast.

READ MORE:Hurricane Delta weakens as it moves into US

Governor vows hard work

"Even if it wasn't quite as powerful as Hurricane Laura, it was much bigger," Governor John Bel Edwards told a briefing in Baton Rouge.

He told southwest Louisiana residents that “we’re going to work as hard as we can as fast as we can to get everybody’s lives right side up again. As if Hurricane Laura wasn’t enough.”

He continued to urge people to be cautious in their recovery work and in their use of generators.

Some 3,000 National Guard troops had been called up to distribute relief supplies, clear roads, maintain security and conduct search and rescue operations, the governor said.