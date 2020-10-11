A former Cairo university student has appeared in court charged with blackmail and indecent assault of at least three women.

Ahmed Bassam Zaki, aged in his early 20s and a former student at the American University in Cairo, attended a closed session with the trial adjourned to November 7, a lawyer from the defence team, Ahmed Ragheb said.

In September, the public prosecutor referred Zaki to the criminal court on charges of "sexually assaulting three girls under the age of 18 and threatening them along with a fourth girl with disclosing matters related to their honour".

Zaki, who comes from a wealthy family, could face a life sentence or death sentence if the prosecution can prove rape with evidence.

'Most dangerous megacity'

The closely-watched case was prompted by social media that opened up a rare public debate on sex crimes.

The case has attracted widespread attention from media, religious figures and women's groups in a country where rights defenders say sexual harassment or abuse often goes unpunished.

A 2017 Thomson Reuters Foundation poll found Cairo to be the most dangerous megacity for women and 99 percent of women in Egypt interviewed by the United Nations in 2013 said they had experienced sexual harassment.