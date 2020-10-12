Tajikistan's long-time ruler Emomali Rahmon has been re-elected with over 90 percent of the vote, following a presidential poll in which he faced only token opposition.

The win on Monday will allow the 68-year-old strongman to pass three decades in power and overtake Kazakhstan's recently retired Nursultan Nazarbayev as a former Soviet Union's longest-running ruler. Currently, Rahmon is the world's seventh leader to be in power for the longest duration.

The Central Electoral Commission said that 90.9 percent of voters in Sunday's poll had cast their ballot for Rahmon who will secure a fresh seven-year term, according to preliminary results.

The only recognised opposition party, the Social Democratic Party of Tajikistan, boycotted Sunday's vote.

Turnout was over 85 percent, according to the Central Electoral Commission.

While disputed ballots in neighbouring Kyrgyzstan and fellow former Soviet republic Belarus have triggered massive upheaval, similar developments appear unlikely in Tajikistan.

But Rahmon and his government face unprecedented challenges after the weakest economy of all Soviet successor states joined others in being battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Over a million Tajiks work abroad, mostly in Russia.

Alex Kokcharov, a country risk research analyst at IHS Markit in London said remittances sent home dropped "by 15 to 25 percent year on year in the first half, according to differing reports."

If a large number of Tajik migrant workers "would come back to Tajikistan from Russia where many have lost jobs in this year's crisis, it will increase domestic instability, both politically and economically," said Kokcharov, whose company predicts a 6.5 percent contraction of the economy this year.

The bleak economic outlook also raises questions about how the government will be able to service external debt, equating to more than a third of GDP, with China a leading debt-holder.

'Peace the main thing'

But voters interviewed in the capital Dushanbe overwhelmingly said they intended to vote for Rahmon, with many citing the importance of peace and stability more than two decades after the conclusion of a bitter civil war.