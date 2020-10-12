Bangladesh’s cabinet has approved the death penalty for rapists amid nationwide protests in the wake of a series of gang rapes and sexual assaults.

The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, approved the proposal on Monday, Law Minister Anisul Huq said.

The latest outpouring of national anger was sparked by a video of a group of men stripping and raping a woman for almost half an hour in the southeastern district of Noakhali.

Bangladesh has seen a surge of sexual crimes in recent years, with nearly 1,000 incidents reported between January and September, more than a fifth of them gang rapes, according to human rights group Ain-o-Salish Kendra.

The women’s rights group said at least 41 victims died between January and August.

Experts, however, said tougher penalties would not be enough to tackle the problem and authorities needed to immediately address systemic problems in rape trials and the extremely low conviction rates.

Rights activists blame the increasing number of assaults on a culture of impunity and protection of suspects by influential individuals for political reasons.

READ MORE: Protesters clash with police in India after rape victim's body cremated

Speedy trials

"The law needed to be amended quickly ... (the cabinet) has decided an ordinance will be promulgated tomorrow, with the approval of the president, as the parliament is not holding sessions currently," Huq said.

Details of the amendment were not immediately available, but Cabinet spokesman Khandaker Anwarul Islam said the cabinet agreed to a proposal that trials in rape cases be completed in a speedy manner.

Huq said the president is expected to issue the ordinance on Tuesday.

Under the current law, the maximum punishment in rape cases is life imprisonment, except for cases in which the victim dies, when capital punishment is allowed.

READ MORE: Sex crimes trial that sparked Egypt's #MeToo Movement begins