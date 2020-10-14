US President Donald Trump has told a Pennsylvania crowd that he's fighting "Marxists" and "lunatics", while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden has accused him in Florida, another key electoral state, of having treated Americans as "expendable" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With only 20 days until the November 3 election and badly down in the polls, Trump fired just about every insult about the Democrats and about Biden's mental state that he has in his arsenal.

He said Biden was "choking like a dog" during their televised debate, called him mentally "shot" and claimed the Democratic frontrunner was the pawn of communists.

"He is handing control to the socialists and Marxists and left-wing extremists," Trump told the large, raucous crowd in Johnstown. "He can't stand up to the lunatics running his party."

Going even further on his long-running narrative that 77-year-old Biden is too frail for the presidency, Trump, 74, tweeted a faked picture purporting to show Biden in a wheelchair, surrounded by elderly wheelchair-bound people in a room.

"Biden for president," the caption said, with "p" struck out to change the word to "resident ."

The mocking presentation of the infirm elderly was somewhat surprising given the president's growing problems in retaining the loyalty of seniors, an important electoral force.

'Crush the virus'

In Johnstown, Trump reprised the outsider image that he developed for his surprise 2016 victory, telling the crowd that he was combating a "selfish and corrupt political class" back in Washington.

"This will end up being a large-scale version of Venezuela if they get in," he said, painting an anti-immigrant vision of a country where Democrats give free hospital care to "illegal aliens" while "decimating Medicare and destroying your social security".

The coronavirus, which has claimed more than 215,000 lives in America, was largely an afterthought, even if Trump himself was hospitalised for three nights after testing positive at the start of October.

"We're going to crush the virus very quickly.

It's happening already," Trump said, despite a swath of the United States now reporting large increases in infections.

"Soon it's going to be perfecto," he said.

'Erratic' president

Hours earlier, Biden was in Florida holding one of the much smaller events typical of his low-key campaign, zooming in on Trump's handling of the pandemic.