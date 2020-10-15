Thailand has once again grabbed headlines with the country’s prime minister declaring a “severe” state of emergency in a bid to quell growing protests.

The emergency measures follow protests demanding reform of the country’s powerful monarchy and the opening up of society.

So what are the protests about?

Headed by 23-year-old Panupong Jadnok, the protests have adopted the now famous three-finger salute to symbolise their movement.

The protesters are calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha who was previously the chief of the army.

Chan-ocha seized power in a coup in 2014 after which he was appointed as prime minister in elections in contested circumstances in 2019.

As the protests have grown this year there have also been calls to restrain the power of the monarchy and that of King Vajiralongkorn.

The flamboyant monarch who now spends most of his time outside the country created a vast slush fund called the Crown property bureau, immediately after taking power in 2016. He would now personally oversee the wealth of the crown.

The amount? A cool $70 billion.

Protesters, however, think that there should be more oversight of these assets arguing that they also belong to the public.

In August, students at Thammasat University demanded that there be public oversight of the king's assets.

The calls by protesters directing some of their ire at the king is particularly sensitive, particularly in a country where criticism of the monarch can be punishable by a stint in prison.

King Vajiralongkorn now spends most of his time outside of the country, particularly in Germany amongst women in a hotel. The king's image as a playboy who has already been through several marriages is unlikely to go down well in a country mired in an economic crisis made worse by the global pandemic.