Seven people were shot dead and 30 others wounded during a demonstration in eastern Sudan, where tensions are high between rival groups, medics have said.

A doctors' committee said on Thursday all the dead and injured were protesters.

The governor of Kassala, who belongs to the Beni Amr tribe, was sacked on Tuesday by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

His dismissal had also sparked demonstrations in Port Sudan and nearby Suakin on Wednesday, when medics said six people were killed and 20 wounded.

Following the unrest, authorities extended an overnight curfew that had been imposed on Wednesday night in the Red Sea port cities.

Witnesses said protesters had blocked streets in the two cities during Wednesday's demonstrations.

A regional doctors' committee said, "The victims were attacked with knives and swords."