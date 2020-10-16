Thailand's prime minister has rejected calls for his resignation as his government stepped up efforts to stop student-led protesters from rallying in the capital for a second day in defiance of a strict state of emergency.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Friday that he had no plans to resign as he had done nothing wrong. He said his government hopes it can drop the state of emergency ahead of its normal 30-day duration “if the situation improves quickly.”

Thai police used water cannons and charged at the crowd, scattering protesters, onlookers and reporters. Journalists who were hit by the water said it caused a stinging sensation and was dyed blue, to mark protesters for possible later arrest.

Police appeared to have assumed control of the rally site, and much of the crowd retreated down a street to nearby Chulalongkorn University, where some organisers advised them to shelter if they were not going directly home.

Police closed roads on Friday and put up barricades around a major Bangkok intersection where the protesters have vowed to gather again to push their core demands, including that Prayuth leave office, the constitution be amended and the nation's monarchy undergo reform.

Police in riot gear moved into the area, while malls in the normally busy shopping district were closing early.

Nearby mass transit stations were being closed to stop crowds of protesters from getting near the area.

In addition to the security measures, heavy monsoon rains threatened to keep crowd numbers lower than the thousands that gathered the night before.

Two activists arrested

Student protesters said they would simply rally just down the street at another large intersection.

Prayuth's government declared a strict new state of emergency for the capital on Thursday, a day after protesters gathered in a different part of the city heckled a royal motorcade. Such actions are unprecedented in Thailand, where those waiting for a royal motorcade regularly sit on the ground or prostrate themselves.

The state of emergency outlaws public gatherings of more than five people and bans the dissemination of news that is deemed to threaten national security. It also gives authorities broad powers, including detaining people at length without charge.

Some 10,000 protesters defied the decree on Thursday to rally at the Bangkok intersection.

A number of protest leaders have already been rounded up since the decree went into effect.

On Friday, another two activists were arrested under a law covering violence against the queen for their alleged part in the heckling of the motorcade. They could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Student movement

The protest movement was launched in March by university students and its original core demands were new elections, changes in the constitution to make it more democratic, and an end to intimidation of activists.