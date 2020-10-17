Thousands of Thai pro-democracy protesters have massed in multiple locations across Bangkok, defying an emergency decree banning gatherings for the third consecutive day after confrontations saw riot police use water cannon on peaceful demonstrators.

About 3,000 demonstrators in the city's main shopping mall district demanded the release of arrested protesters, and some shouted obscenities against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha before they were dispersed by police.

Across the Chao Phraya river, around 2,500 rallied in the western Wongwian Yai district chanting "Long live the people, down with dictatorship!", while in southeastern Udomsuk another 5,000 brought busy traffic to a standstill.

The Free Youth, one of the movement's main organising groups, had warned protesters in an online post to be "prepared both physically and mentally... and to cope with a crackdown if it happens."

Operators of both the Skytrain and underground rail networks had shut down services city-wide to prevent protesters from joining.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha announced an emergency decree banning on Friday gatherings of more than four people would be imposed for at least a month.

The former army chief, who masterminded a coup in 2014 before being voted into power last year in an election protesters say was rigged in his favour, also rebuffed calls for his resignation.

'Impunity'

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights told AFP that 65 activists had been arrested since Tuesday, including nine of the most prominent figures of the pro-democracy movement.

Earlier on Friday, two activists were arrested under a rarely used law banning violence against the queen because they were among a group surrounding a royal motorcade on We dnesday during a large demonstration.

Both men could face life in prison if convicted.

A Thai journalist was also briefly detained during Friday's protest, according to his online news outlet, Prachathai.

Opposition party Pheu Thai has called on the government to lift emergency measures and free those detained.

Human rights groups condemned the government measures.