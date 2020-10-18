Sunday, October 18, 2020

Italy daily Covid-19 cases hit new record

Italy has registered 11,705 new infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, up from the previous record of 10,925 posted on Saturday.

There were also 69 deaths, up from 47 the day before, the ministry said — far fewer than at the height of the pandemic in Italy in March and April, when daily fatalities peaked at more than 900.

Italy was the first country in Europe to be hit hard by the virus and has the second-highest death toll in the region after Britain, with 36,543 fatalities since the outbreak flared in February, according to official figures.

UK records 16,982 new cases

Britain has recorded 16,982 new daily cases in the space of 24 hours, according to government data, up from 16,717 the previous day.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test was 67, down from 150 the previous day.

Britain needs to impose a three-week period of national lockdown restrictions immediately to stop cases spiralling, government scientific adviser Jeremy Farrar said, adding that current regional measures would not be effective.

Turkey reports 1,815 new patients

Turkey has registered 1,815 new patients in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The country’s overall tally now stands at 347,493, the ministry reported.

Some 1,504 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 304,003, while the death toll increased by 72 to reach 9,296.

France reports almost 30,000 new infections

The French health ministry has reported 29,837 new confirmed cases after reporting 32,427 on Saturday and 85 new deaths after 90 the previous day.

The total number of infections since the start of the year now stands at 897,034 while the total number of deaths stands at 33,477.

Swiss tighten measures to combat second wave

Switzerland has announced tighter restrictions to tackle the second wave hitting the country, including a nation-wide obligation to wear masks and a ban on large scale public gatherings.

Gatherings of more than 15 people in public places will be banned from Monday and masks must be worn in all indoor public places, the government announced following an extraordinary meeting.

Switzerland, a country of 8.6 million people, on Friday reported the highest daily number of infections since the crisis began, with 3,105 new cases. So far 74,422 people have been infected, and 1,823 have died.

Over 40M infected around the world

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has surged past the 40 million mark, according to a worldometertally.

Over a 1.1 million people have died from the virus, while almost 30 million people have recovered.

The US is the hardest-hit country, followed by India and Brazil.

Philippines reports 2,379 new infections, 50 more deaths

The Philippines' health ministry reported 2,379 new confirmed cases and 50 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 356,618 cases and 6,652 deaths.

It also said 14,941 more individuals had recovered, bringing total recoveries to 310,158.

Indonesia reports 4,105 new infections, 80 deaths

Indonesia reported 4,105 new infections, taking the total to 361,867, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

The data added 80 new deaths, taking the total to 12,511.

Both the number of cases and deaths in the Southeast Asian country are the highest in the region.

Thailand closes Myanmar border crossings

Thailand has closed all border crossings between its northern province of Tak and Myanmar after five people in the Thai border town of Mae Sot tested positive for the virus.

The five, none of whom exhibited symptoms, are the first locally transmitted cases confirmed in Thailand since early September, when a prison inmate tested positive.

All five are members of a family of Myanmar nationals residing in Thailand. Two were initially confirmed to be affected and added to Saturday’s total of Thai cases, while three were officially added Sunday.

Along with cases found among people quarantined after arriving from abroad, seven additions on Sunday brought Thailand’s total number of cases to 3,686, including 59 deaths.

In response to the new cases, schools in the Mae Sot area were ordered closed for seven days and only take-out service is allowed at restaurants and food stalls. Shops, malls and fresh markets remain open but must take temperature checks and enforce social distancing.

Thai authorities in the past two months have sought to tighten crossings in northern Thailand, which shares a long border with Myanmar, where there has bee n a surge of coronavirus cases since August.

Russia reports 15,099 new cases, 185 deaths

Russia recorded 15,099 new cases, pushing the national tally to 1,399,334, officials said.

They also said 185 people had died in the previous 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 24,187, and that 1,070,576 people had recovered from the virus.

Almost 7.5M people now infected in India

India has added 61,871 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total to almost 7.5 million.

The Health Ministry also registered 1,033 new fatalities, taking the death toll to 114,031.

The country is continuing a downward trend in new cases, but virus-related fatalities jumped after recording the lowest daily figure of 680 in nearly three months on Friday.

Some experts say India’s numbers may not be reliable because of poor reporting and inadequate health infrastructure. India is also relying heavily on antigen tests, which are faster but less accurate than traditional RT-PCR tests. Health officials have warned about the potential for the virus to spread during the religious festival season beginning later this month. New Delhi is also bracing for high air pollution levels, making the coronavirus fight more complicated in upcoming months.

China passes biosecurity law to prevent infectious diseases

China's top legislative body passed a new biosecurity law aimed at preventing and managing infectious diseases, state news agency Xinhua reported late on Saturday.

The National People's Congress Standing Committee voted to adopt the law on Saturday, according to Xinhua, and it would come into effect on April 15, 2021.

The law would establish systems for biosecurity risk prevention and control, including risk monitoring and early warning, risk investigation and assessment, and information sharing.

It would also have provisions to prevent and respond to specific biosecurity risks, including major emerging infectious diseases, epidemic and sudden outbreaks, and biotechnology research, development and application, reported Xinhua.

Thailand reports three more local infections

Thailand reported three additional locally transmitted cases of the virus, a day after reporting its first local infections in more than a month.

The three new patients are family members of two Myanmar nationals who previously tested positive for the virus this week in the country's northern province bordering Myanmar, the government's coronavirus taskforce said.

Before this week's five cases, Thailand last reported a confirmed local transmission on September 11. In total, Thailand has reported 3,686 cases of the virus and 59 deaths.

Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu: study

The coronavirus remains active on human skin for nine hours, Japanese researchers have found, in a discovery they said showed the need for frequent hand washing to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.