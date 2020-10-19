Egyptian grandfather Ezzeldin Bahader has been recognised as the world's oldest professional football player after completing a second full match just short of his 75th birthday.

Bahader was awarded the title by Guinness World Records on Saturday evening after missing a penalty kick as his team, 6th October, lost 3-2 to El Ayat Sports club in the Egyptian third division.

The former amateur player, who turns 75 on November 3, scored a goal from the penalty spot in his debut match on March.

He planned to play a second 90-minute match the same month to claim his record, but the suspension of sports activities to contain the spread of the coronavirus put his plans on hold.