POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Granddad in Egypt becomes world's oldest football pro
Guinness World Records awarded the world's oldest professional football player award to 74-year-old Ezzeldin Bahader.
Granddad in Egypt becomes world's oldest football pro
Ezzeldin Bahader, a 74-year-old Egyptian football player of 6th October Club is seen in action during a football match against El Ayat Sports Club of Egypt's third division league at the Olympic Stadium in the Cairo suburb of Maadi. / Reuters
October 19, 2020

Egyptian grandfather Ezzeldin Bahader has been recognised as the world's oldest professional football player after completing a second full match just short of his 75th birthday.

Bahader was awarded the title by Guinness World Records on Saturday evening after missing a penalty kick as his team, 6th October, lost 3-2 to El Ayat Sports club in the Egyptian third division.

READ MORE: Guinness World Records Day honours the impressive and unlikely

The former amateur player, who turns 75 on November 3, scored a goal from the penalty spot in his debut match on March. 

He planned to play a second 90-minute match the same month to claim his record, but the suspension of sports activities to contain the spread of the coronavirus put his plans on hold.

Recommended

Bahader had previously told media he was 75, which he attributed to "rounding up". 

Having him on the team had allowed 6th October to gain sponsors and publicity, he said.

Some of Bahader's six grandchildren attended Saturday's match, chanting "Come on, Grandpa" from the touchline.

"I dream of being able to break my own record one more time, just to make the competition a little harder," Bahader said, though he is now out of contract.

The record was previously held by 73-year-old Israeli Isaak Hayik. 

READ MORE: Egypt to host 2019 African Nations Cup

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame