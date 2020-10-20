Armed militia groups are controlling more than half the area of Rio de Janeiro, installing a reign of terror in poor neighbourhoods that are home to nearly 2.2 million people, according to a study.

The criminal groups run extortion rackets and often act as de facto authorities in neighbourhoods that last year represented 57.5 percent of the surface area of Brazil's second largest city, said a report published on Monday by a consortium including two universities, online watchdog platforms and a government anti-crime hotline.

The groups have largely overpowered drug gangs as the main criminal organisations in the 41 neighbourhoods, home to 33 percent of the city's population, said the study.

A map produced by the consortium of armed groups shows the city – known for its picturesque beaches but also its violent crime – covered in blue dots representing militias across the west side of Rio, where the groups originated.

They are also present, with less density, on the city's north side, where drug gangs have traditionally held sway.

"The expansion of militia forces in Rio de Janeiro is striking given that they only began to organise in their current form in the 2000s," the study said.

By contrast, the city's biggest drug gangs, from which the militias often seize power, formed between the 1970s and 1990s, it said.

READ MORE: Brazilian activists' tips on surviving police violence go viral

Militia members are largely former police officers or other security force members. They initially formed as neighbourhood watch groups to protect residents from drug gangs.

But they soon evolved into organised crime groups themselves, controlling sectors including internet service, cable TV, transportation and most recently construction.

Murders surge in Brazil despite pandemic

The number of murders and other violent deaths in Brazil increased 7.1 percent in the first half of the year, despite lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, a report said.