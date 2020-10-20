President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is set to continue its search for energy resources in the Black Sea region, where it has so far discovered 405 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas.

Speaking at a news conference following an hours-long cabinet meeting in the presidential complex in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, President Erdogan delivered remarks on various topics, including the novel coronavirus outbreak, as well as the country's energy research and foreign policy.

Erdogan said a discovery this weekend in the Black Sea that raised the known capacity of previous natural gas reserves from 320 to 405 bcm would finally allow Turkey to meet its hydrocarbon needs to some extent, adding that Turkey's drill ship, the Fatih, would start on fresh operations next month.

“Fatih will start drilling at the Turkali-1 well in the Sakarya gas field next month,” Erdogan said.

“Available data suggest that we might have news of discovery at Turkali-1, at least as significant and plentiful as in the Tuna-1 well.”

More good news may await the country, he added, as the vessel is slated to start operations on a new Black Sea well – Turkali 1 – next month with available data suggesting the possibility of similar discoveries in the region.

Erdogan went on to say that the natural gas to be extracted would significantly contribute to Turkey's peace, prosperity and security, as the country enjoys the financial benefits of the find.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkey has found 405 BCM worth of gas in Black Sea

Fight against terrorism

Turkey's growth has triggered its involvement in external issues due to both its history and other obligatory reasons as it could never abandon innocent people in dire need, said the president.

He added that Turkey could not allow Iraq to become a safe-haven for terrorists, nor Syrians to suffer at the hands of terror groups or the regime, nor putschists to disintegrate Libya. It also cannot permit violations of its own rights or those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the Eastern Mediterranean region, he underlined.

Azerbaijan vs Armenia