UN's Libya envoy has said she is "quite optimistic" about the prospects of a ceasefire emerging from talks under way in Geneva between the two warring factions in the troubled north African country.

After two days of face-to-face discussions at the UN, which are scheduled to last until Saturday, the government and warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia have agreed to open internal land and air routes.

They also agreed to maintain the current calm on the front lines and to avoid military escalation, and on moves which should ensure the increase of oil production.

"The two sides have reached agreement on several important issues which directly impact the lives and welfare of the Libyan people," Stephanie Williams, the head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), told a press conference on Wednesday.

“I urge the two parties negotiating here in Geneva to solve all outstanding issues and forge a lasting ceasefire agreement,” Williams added.

"I'm quite optimistic ... there is an air of seriousness and commitment," she said, she added.

Libya has been wracked by conflict since the overthrow of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Rival power centres, as well as a myriad of militias, are vying for control, while human rights violations are often overlooked.

The two main factions are based around the internationally recognised Government of National Accord in Tripoli and a parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk, which backs warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The eastern military warlord launched an offensive on Tripoli in April 2019.

READ MORE:UN chief says Libya's future at stake, urges ceasefire