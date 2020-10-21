Pope Francis has said that homosexuals should be protected by civil union laws in some of the clearest language he has used on the rights of gay people since his election seven years ago.

He made his comments in a new documentary "Francesco" by Oscar-nominated director Evgeny Afineevsky that was released on Wednesday.

"These are children of God, they have the right to a family," Francis says in the film, speaking in Spanish.

"What we have to create is a law of civil union, they have the right to be legally protected. I have defended that," said Francis.

Formerly known as Jorge Bergoglio, he has always voiced opposition to gay marriage, saying that marriage should only be between a man and woman.

"Since the beginning of the pontificate the pope has spoken of respect for homosexuals and has been against their discrimination," Vatican expert Vania de Luca told Rainews.

"The novelty today is that he defends as pope a law for civil unions."

READ MORE:Is Pope Francis a left-leaning Catholic leader?

'No judgements'

After becoming pope in 2013, Francis took an unprecedented welcoming tone towards homosexuals, launching his famous phrase, "Who am I to judge?" and welcoming gay couples to the Vatican on several occasions.