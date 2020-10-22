Turkish Armenian politician Markar Esayan has died at the age of 51 in a hospital where he was being treated for a stomach condition.

He was mourned in a religious ceremony in Istanbul. The ceremony took place in Kumkapi at the Holy Mother of God Patriarchal Church on Thursday and was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop and head of Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey Sahak Mashalian.

Sahak Mashalian, head of Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey, speaking at the ceremony said Esayan was a great friend who used all of life's twists and turns to build himself an unwavering character.

"As a member of the Armenian community, which co-existed with Muslims for 1400 years, Markar Esayan embraced the wisdom of centuries," said Mashalian.

"He served his state and nation loyally, experienced his joys and sorrows under the same flag, and devoted himself to building a better country," he added.