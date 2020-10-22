TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Armenian politician laid to rest during Istanbul funeral
Turkish-Armenian journalist-politician Markar Esayan, who was being treated for a stomach condition, was mourned in a religious ceremony attended by President Erdogan.
Turkish Armenian politician laid to rest during Istanbul funeral
Armenian lawmaker Markar Esayan is mourned in a ceremony attended by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop in Istanbul, October 22, 2020. (Credit to Turkish Presidency) / AA
October 22, 2020

Turkish Armenian politician Markar Esayan has died at the age of 51 in a hospital where he was being treated for a stomach condition. 

He was mourned in a religious ceremony in Istanbul. The ceremony took place in Kumkapi at the Holy Mother of God Patriarchal Church on Thursday and was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop and head of Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey Sahak Mashalian.

Sahak Mashalian, head of Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey, speaking at the ceremony said Esayan was a great friend who used all of life's twists and turns to build himself an unwavering character.

"As a member of the Armenian community, which co-existed with Muslims for 1400 years, Markar Esayan embraced the wisdom of centuries," said Mashalian.

"He served his state and nation loyally, experienced his joys and sorrows under the same flag, and devoted himself to building a better country," he added.

Recommended

Mashalian also thanked President Erdogan for attending the eulogy and funeral, saying "It is a meaningful message that you have shared our pain today at an Armenian church at the height of the conflict in Karabakh. This saddening war in the Caucasus is not a religious conflict. It is a fight over land and a knot left behind by the imperialist mindset."

Deputy Chairman of Turkey's governing AK Party, Numan Kurtulmus, spoke to Anadolu Agency after the ceremony, lamenting Esayan's passing.

"Indeed Markar Esayan was a very valuable friend of ours, who fully demonstrated democracy, protected the will of the nation, protected the nation's culture and traditions. We will really feel his absence," Kurtulmus said.

Kurtulmus also highlighted the historical significance of the event by noting the attendance of President Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel