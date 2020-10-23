Hopes of ending nearly a month of bloodshed in the occupied-Karabakh have looked slim as Azerbaijani and Armenian forces fought new battles on the eve of talks in Washington.

Plans for US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on Friday raised hopes this week that the two former Soviet republics would agree to end their deadliest fighting since the mid-1990s.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped that the United States would help Moscow broker a solution to the conflict.

"I very much hope that our American partners will act in unison with us and will help the settlement," Putin told a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

He added that he speaks to leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan several times a day by phone.

But those hopes have been dented by the continued heavy fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway territory that is inside Azerbaijan but controlled by ethnic Armenians, and by angry rhetoric from both sides.

Heavy losses from both sides

Hundreds of people have been killed since fighting flared on September 27, raising fears of a wider war drawing in Turkey and Russia and increasing concern about the security of pipelines in Azerbaijan that carry Azerbaijani gas and oil to world markets.

Putin said on Thursday that Moscow believed that nearly 5,000 people had been killed in fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenian forces, with more than 2,000 dead on each side.

Occupied-Karabakh said 874 of its military personnel had been killed since September 27, in addition to 37 civilians.