US President Donald Trump has made accusations that his Democratic rival Joe Biden profited from corrupt business deals involving his son, even inviting one of the accusers, Hunter's former business associate, as debate guest.

Before Thursday night's debate, Trump's campaign introduced Tony Bobulinski, who had agreed to cooperate in a Senate investigation of the Bidens. While Bobulinski is not well-known to a majority of the public, he is Trump's recent card in play in the campaign.

Bobulinski hours earlier held a press conference where he accused Biden of "involvement" in the financial venture with his son and a Chinese company.

Bobulinski also said he had evidence on his three personal cell phones that he would be turning over to the FBI on Friday.

"What he said was damning," Trump mentioned at the final debate, presumably referring to Bobulinski.

But Biden parried the attacks saying "nothing was unethical," and the issue which had the potential to overshadow their debate did not reach a resolution.

'The laptop from hell'

The president, trailing in the polls and seeking a jolt that could reverse his fortunes less than two weeks from Election Day, relished the opportunity to discuss a laptop that apparently once belonged to Hunter Biden.

Trump said it contained "horrible emails" that showed the extent of the Biden family's formation of a venture with a Chinese company.

"If this is true, he's a corrupt politician, so don't give me the stuff about how you're this innocent baby," Trump said. "Take a look at the laptop from hell."

The computer has been the subject of recent stories in the Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post. It claimed it had obtained documents from the laptop including emails that showed Hunter Biden introduced his father to an adviser to Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company where Hunter served on the board, in 2015.

Trump also cited unconfirmed emails that addressed the Biden family's business dealings with a Chinese firm, CEFC China Energy Co, which was to invest in the United States and elsewhere.