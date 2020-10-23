More than 50 million Americans have voted early in the White House race pitting President Donald Trump against Democrat Joe Biden.

The tally by the US Elections Project, run by the University of Florida, said on Friday that more than 35 million people have now voted by mail and more than 15 million in person by leaving their ballots in designated drop boxes.

Voters are smashing records for casting ballots ahead of Election Day on November 3 in order to avoid crowded polling centres and long lines out of fear of catching the coronavirus.

Tally surpasses 2016 early votes