Israel and Sudan have agreed to work towards normalising relations in a deal announced by US President Donald Trump.

The deal makes Sudan the third Arab country to open full diplomatic relations with Israel this year after Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The announcement came after the North African nation agreed to put $335 million in an escrow account to be used to compensate American victims of terror attacks.

The attacks include the 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania by the al Qaida network while its leader, Osama bin Laden, was living in Sudan.

In exchange, Trump notified Congress on Friday of his intent to remove Sudan from the US. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

It was foreign policy achievement for Trump just 11 days before Election Day.

‘New stab in the back’

Palestine's government and factions decried the deal.

“The Palestinian presidency stresses its condemnation and its rejection to normalisation of ties with the state of the Israeli occupation, which occupies the land of Palestine,” said a statement published by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s office on Saturday.

Wasel Abu Youssef, a senior member of Abbas’s Palestine Liberation Organization, said Sudan’s move “represents a new stab in the back of the Palestinian people and a betrayal of the just Palestinian cause”.

In Gaza, Fawzi Barhoum, a spokesperson for political party Hamas, a traditional ally of Sudan, said Sudan’s move was a step in the “wrong direction.”

“Sudan joining other countries in normalising ties with the Israeli occupation will encourage the Zionist enemy to commit more crimes and more violations against the Palestinian people,” said Barhoum.

"Phony" deal secured by "ransom"

Iran said the deal was "phony" and was secured by a "ransom".

“Pay enough ransom, close your eyes to the crimes against Palestinians, then you'll be taken off the so-called ‘terrorism' blacklist," the ministry tweeted.