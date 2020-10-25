Chileans will vote in a referendum on whether to change the country's dictatorship-era constitution.

Polls open on Sunday, a year to the day after more than one million people thronged downtown Santiago in the biggest march of Chile's social uprising.

Voters are expected to turn out in numbers, spurred on by slogans that scream from the graffiti-scrawled walls of central Santiago, harking back to the violence-scarred protests that left 30 people dead and thousands wounded.

"Chile decides," and "I want peace so I'm voting Reject!" shout inscriptions in the city center, where blue-jacketed copies of the constitution, which critics say favored the wealthy, are selling as souvenirs.

"Learn how they privatised our water," bawled one vendor from a kiosk on the central Paseo Huerfanos street.

A protest movement which had daily drawn thousands onto the streets reached critical mass on October 25, 2019, and the within weeks President Sebastian Pinera had agreed to initiate a process to draft a new constitution.

Demand for a new constitution had been a recurring theme of the protests, set off by a hike in public transport fares.

They rapidly turned into widespread demonstrations against social and economic inequalities, encompassing health, education and pensions, inherited from Augusto Pinochet's 1973-1990 rule.

Chileans will be asked two questions on the ballot papers: to approve or reject a new constitution, and if necessary, what kind of body should draft it, a mixed assembly composed equally of lawmakers and citizens, or a 155-member convention made up entirely of citizens.

Support for new constitution

Opinion polls show more than 70 percent support a new constitution, with just 17 percent voting for rejection.

Polls also indicate similar backing for a constituent all-citizen convention, to be elected in April 2021.

Their draft would be put to another referendum in 2022.