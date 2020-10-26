Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has said Bangkok needs to bring "illegal protests" under control as he opened a special parliamentary session to address months of anti-government rallies.

Prayut, the former military chief who staged the 2014 coup, has faced increasing pressure in recent weeks from tens of thousands of protesters demanding his resignation.

READ MORE:Protesters flood Bangkok streets as PM ignores deadline

The student-led rallies are also calling for a rewrite of the military-scripted constitution and an end to alleged government harassment of political opponents, as well as reform of the once-unassailable monarchy.

"Though the people have the freedom to protest based on the constitution, authorities need to control the illegal protests," said Prayut, who recalled parliament from recess last week.

"We do not want to see clashes or riots in the country," he said, accusing some protesters of "inappropriate actions".

While Prayut acknowledged the protesters' demands in his opening speech, the two-day parliamentary session has not listed them on its agenda.

But parliament will discuss an incident this month when protesters flashed three-finger salutes – a symbol of their movement – at Queen Suthida's motorcade.

READ MORE: Thailand axes emergency decree but protesters unimpressed

Such an overt challenge is unprecedented in Thailand, where the royal family is protected under harsh anti-defamation laws and criticism of them is taboo.

"The protesters say it was not in the plan for the Queen to pass that way, but the government says she can go anywhere," said Tankhun Jittitsara, one of the secretaries of House Speaker Chuan Leekpai.

"No one knows the truth so we'll talk about that."

READ MORE: Anti-govt protesters in Thailand continue demonstrating

'Protect the monarchy'