President Donald Trump has barnstormed Pennsylvania, a swing state he almost certainly has to win to get reelected, while his Democratic opponent Joe Biden once more kept a low profile.

With three back-to-back rallies, Trump showed how badly he wants to win the state in eight days, telling large, enthusiastic crowds of supporters on Monday to ignore polls showing him lagging there and across other battleground states.

"We get Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing," he said in Allentown, before flying to another rally in Lititz, with a final event set in Martinsburg.

Trump touted a poll from Rasmussen, which has long gone against the flow of more established polling companies to give him favorable numbers, and said many "hidden Trump voters" would back him in the polling booth on November 3.

More than 60 million Americans already have cast ballots ahead of the November 3 election, a record-breaking pace that could lead to the highest US voter turnout by percentage in more than a century.

Tight contest

Despite Biden's solid lead in national opinion polls, the contest appears tighter in the most critical battleground states that could decide the outcome.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted from October 20-26 gives Biden a narrow advantage over Trump in Pennsylvania.

A state where voters can swing toward either major party, Pennsylvania has been heavily courted with frequent visits by both candidates.

Trump went from Allentown to Lititz and then was due to head to Martinsburg. Trump also planned multiple stops in Michigan and Wisconsin this week, as well as visits to Arizona, Nebraska and Nevada.

Biden, born in Pennsylvania, has made a victory in the state a critical part of his strategy.

The Republican cast his struggling campaign in an optimistic light, predicting that his surprise 2016 victory over apparent frontrunner Hillary Clinton would be repeated.

"The same thing is happening," he said, "a similar result and maybe even a bigger margin."

Energy politics