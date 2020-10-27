Jailed Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al Hathloul has begun a new hunger strike in prison to demand regular contact with her family.

Hathloul, whose detention since 2018 has made her emblematic of the fight for women's rights in Saudi Arabia, began refusing food on Monday evening, her sister Lina al Hathloul said on Tuesday.

"Loujain told (our parents) she is exhausted of being mistreated and deprived from hearing her family's voices," Lina wrote on Twitter.

"She told them she will start a hunger strike starting yesterday evening until they allow her regular calls again."

There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.

Hathloul's parents were allowed to see her on Monday, her siblings said, but for months the activist has been permitted only limited contact with her family.

In August, Hathloul went on a hunger strike for nearly a week after she was denied the right to call or meet her family for several months, her siblings said.

She ended that strike after her parents were eventually allowed to visit her in prison, they added.