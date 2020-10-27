Disgraced self-improvement guru Keith Raniere, whose NXIVM followers included millionaires and Hollywood actors, has been sentenced to 120 years for turning some adherents into sex slaves branded with his initials.

US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis handed down the sentence in federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday after a lengthy hearing featuring statements by victims of a sex-trafficking conspiracy that resulted in Raniere's conviction last year.

Prosecutors had sought life in prison while defence lawyers said he should face 15 years behind bars.

Raniere, 60, has shown no remorse, with his lawyers telling the judge before the sentencing that their client wasn’t sorry "for his conduct or his choices."

Several cult branches

The sentencing culminated several years of revelations about Raniere’s programme, NXIVM, which charged thousands of dollars for invitation-only self improvement courses at its headquarters near Albany, New York, along with branches in Mexico and Canada.

Adherents included wealthy women and Hollywood actresses willing to endure humiliation and pledge obedience to the defendant as part of his teachings.

NXIVM has been the subject of two TV documentary series this year, HBO's "The Vow," and the Starz series "Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult."

Criminal enterprise

Prosecutors said Raniere led what amounted to a criminal enterprise, inducing shame and guilt to influence and control co-conspirators who helped recruit and groom sexual partners for Raniere.

He was convicted on charges including racketeering, alien smuggling, sex trafficking, extortion and obstruction of justice.

They said that among other crimes, Raniere began a sexual relationship in 2005 with a 15-year-old girl and confined another teenager to a room for nearly two years.

Attack from ex-followers

Raniere had come under harsh attack on Tuesday from former followers during sentencing in his sex-trafficking case.