Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned as Barcelona president along with his board of directors, and left with a bombshell admission that he had accepted a proposal for the club to play in "a future European Super League."

Bartomeu's departure on Tuesday comes following mounting pressure from fans and his public falling-out with Lionel Messi.

His resignation could affect the future of Messi, who will now be given a new project after trying to leave in August.

"I want to communicate my resignation along with the rest of the board," said Bartomeu in an official announcement. "It's a composed and relaxed decision, agreed with all my fellow directors."

However, it was his revelation about a Super League which seems certain to make the biggest waves beyond Catalonia.

Bartomeu said he accepted a proposal on Monday for Barcelona to play in "a future European Super League" which "would guarantee the financial stability of the club."

The agreement to join the proposed European league would need to be ratified by the club's members.

Earlier this month, Barcelona announced losses of $114 million (97 million euros) for last season, with debt more than doubling to $574,8 million (488 million euros).

'Weak and imaginary competition'

Bartomeu and his board could even be held personally liable for the financial shortfall, which could be why he was keen to present a Super League as their money-making solution.

La Liga president Javier Tebas tweeted: "Unfortunate statement from Bartomeu on his last day about Barcelona joining a weak and imaginary competition which would be their ruin. It confirms his ignorance about the football industry."

An election for Bartomeu's successor will take place within three months, with an interim board taking charge in the meantime.

The position of Ronald Koeman, appointed coach in August, becomes more uncertain. A new president could bring in their own coach, either immediately or at the end of the season.

Bartomeu's six-year tenure saw a dramatic decline in the performances of the team, culminating in the 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in last season's Champions League.