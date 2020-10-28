Thousands have taken to the streets across Poland for the seventh day of protests against a court ruling that further limits the country's highly restrictive abortion laws.

Police warned demonstrators on Wednesday not to target churches again after some services were disrupted and buildings defaced in an earlier protest.

Poland has been rocked by huge demonstrations, most of them peaceful, since its top court ruled last Thursday that abortion due to foetal abnormalities was not permissible under the constitution.

The decision means only abortions due to incest, rape or a risk to the mother's health remain legal, setting predominantly Catholic Poland far apart from the European mainstream.

Demonstrators have blamed the nationalist government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the Roman Catholic Church which has close ties to the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party for the court verdict.

In a rare display of anger against the Church last Sunday, demonstrators in Warsaw, Poznan and Katowice disrupted church services and defaced church buildings.

"In light of plans being announced by organisers for further acts of aggression and profanation, the police will take decisive action. The goal of the police is to ensure public order and safety for all citizens," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

It was not clear which group or plans the ministry was referring to. A mass demonstration is planned in Warsaw on Friday.

On Wednesday, organisers called for a nationwide walk-out for women at work. Some employers, including schools, announced a day off to allow people to join the protests.

Chanting "hypocrites, fanatics," thousands marched through central Warsaw, some carrying posters that read "Revolution is a woman" and "I'd rather stay home but I have a government to overthrow."

"Get your hands off my daughter," read a placard carried by an older male protester in Lodz, while young women with banners saying "Nothing can stop an angry woman!" chanted "Enough is enough."

'Vision of a madman'