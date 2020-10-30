Nigeria's Foreign Ministry has said it will lobby for its candidate to head the World Trade Organization, in reaction to her last-minute rejection by Washington that threw the regulator's leadership selection process into confusion.

The United States on Wednesday spurned Nigerian former Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala hours after a high-powered WTO panel recommended her to lead the global trade watchdog, teeing her up to become its first African and first woman head.

"Nigeria will continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that the lofty aspiration of her candidate to lead the World Trade Organization is realised," the country's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday evening.

However, a person involved in the leadership race cast doubt on Nigeria's plans to bring pressure to bear on Washington.

"They can push in the sense that they can get on the phone, try to mobilise support, but is that going to change the view in Washington? I think not," the person, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters.

