The upcoming presidential election is almost certain to be a significant moment for the US, no matter who wins on November 3. It will also be the last presidential election cycle in which long standing demographic and ideological divisions will apply.

The US is at a demographic tipping point – a historic moment with massive implications for not only how Americans see themselves, but for future elections to come.

Those political ramifications will heavily favour the Democratic Party as the Republican Party, led by President Donald Trump, suffers from a rapidly eroding position with younger voters at precisely the time as diverse Millennials and Generation Z voters are poised to become the largest voting bloc in the electorate.

According to new study conducted by the nonpartisan States of Change project, in 2020, for the first time, Millennials (young adults born between 1981 and 1996) and Gen Z+ (born after 1997) will equal Baby Boomers and prior generations (older adults born in 1964 or earlier) as a share of all Americans eligible to vote.

Since older voters typically turn out at higher rates than their younger counterparts, the study forecasts that earlier generations will still cast more ballots in the 2020 election, by a margin of 43 percent to 32 percent.

But in 2024, the two younger generations are expected to equal older voters as a share of actual voters. And by 2028, Millennials and Gen Z will eclipse Boomers and Gen X as a share of both eligible and actual voters – both nationally and in every crucial battleground state.

That ominous prospect presents a near and long-term danger to the GOP and its traditional resistance to racial and cultural change.

At the moment, polls both nationally and in key swing states show Joe Biden positioned to considerably expand on Hillary Clinton’s margin among younger voters, as many more signal their intention to vote than did in 2016.

As the electorate begins the most profound generational transition since the early 1980s, when Boomers became the largest voting bloc over the Silent Generation, it appears likely to spell disaster for Republicans and bestow Democrats with a sizable demographic advantage to last a generation.

Another study by the Pew Research Center concluded that “similar to Millennials, Gen Zers are progressive and pro-government, most see the country’s growing racial and ethnic diversity as a good thing, and they’re less likely than older generations to see the United States as superior to other nations.”

A changing racial, ethnic and gender composition

Pew also found that the percentage of non-Hispanic white voters had declined in all 50 states since 2000, a significant metric since all major voter groups except whites are slanted toward the Democrat camp.

Ultimately, a whooping 75 percent of net growth in the electorate since 2000 has been from non-white voters. As the ‘browning’ of the pool of eligible voters continues apace, the formula of relying on a foundation of mainly white voters to win national elections will diminish.

Shifts in America’s demographic makeup have been increasingly evident over the past two decades but represented a watershed moment following the 2012 re-election of Barack Obama.

2013 was the first year that the majority of infants under the age of one were not white, and white deaths outnumber white births in 2016.

By 2045, the census bureau projects that the nation will become “minority white”.

Going into this election, Gen Z are even more racially diverse than Millennials – 49 percent are people of colour versus 45 percent of Millennials. By contrast, more than 70 percent of Boomers are white.