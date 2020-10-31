Tens of thousands of people have participated in a fresh protest against a near-total ban on abortions in Poland.

The demonstrators marched through downtown Warsaw to the house of Poland's ruling party leader in what women's rights activists planned as the largest demonstration in nine days of protests.

There were cases of far-right activists and soccer hooligans emerging from side streets and firing flares on people taking part in the “March on Warsaw.” Warsaw police said they detained around a dozen people.

However, much of the march proceeded peacefully and even in a festive spirit, with people dancing as vans blared music.

The protests were triggered by an October 22 ruling by Poland’s constitutional court that abortion in cases of severe fetal deformities was unconstitutional. The ruling further restricts what was already one of Europe's more restrictive abortion laws.

READ MORE: Polish court tightens abortion law, draws outrage

Call for dialogue

Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, of the opposition Civic Platform party, joined the marchers and called for dialogue between the protesters and the government. His office later estimated the crowd at 100,000.

Families with children took part in the march early on, joining mostly young, even teenage protesters who chanted slogans calling for the government to step down and for women to have freedom of choice.

Many carried homemade cardboard signs, many serious, others playful.

A car that drove in the procession had signs on its windows that said: "I wish I could abort my government," and “Even Shrek wouldn't want to live in such a swamp.”

READ MORE: What you need to know about protests in Poland

Defying pandemic restrictions

Many also chanted obscenities against the conservative government, in what has been a distinguishing feature of these nine days of street protest.

As in previous days, protests also took place in some other Polish cities.

The march headed for the house of the right-wing ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, but police blocked the street at some distance from the house. It was not clear if Kaczynski was at home.

He is the most powerful politician in the country despite having only the government role of deputy prime minister. He has long supported a total ban on abortion and he is being blamed now for being behind the court ruling, issued by party loyalties.