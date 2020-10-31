WORLD
Evacuations as Philippines braces for world's strongest 2020 typhoon
Typhoon Goni, with 215 kph sustained winds and gusts of up to 265 kph, will make landfall on Sunday as the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines since Haiyan that killed more than 6,300 people in November 2013.
An electric fan and belongings are seen on the floor of a destroyed house after tropical storm Molave hit the town of Pola, Oriental Mindoro province last week, October 26, 2020. / AFP
October 31, 2020

Philippine officials have ordered evacuations of thousands of residents in the southern part of the main Luzon island as a Category 5 storm that is the world's strongest this year approaches the Southeast Asian nation.

Typhoon Goni, with 215 kph sustained winds and gusts of up to 265 kph, will make landfall on Sunday as the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines since Haiyan that killed more than 6,300 people in November 2013.

Pre-emptive evacuations have started in coastal and landslide-prone communities in the provinces of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, while Albay provincial government would order residents in risky areas to leave their homes, Gremil Naz, a local disaster official, told DZBB radio station. "The strength of this typhoon is no joke."

'Insufficient' funds for calamity

Typhoon Molave last week killed 22 people, mostly through drowning in provinces south of the capital Manila, which is also in the projected path of Goni, the 18th tropical storm in the country.

Authorities are facing another hurdle as social distancing needs to be imposed in evacuation centres to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Philippines has the second-highest Covid-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia, next only to Indonesia.

Relief goods, heavy machinery and personal protective equipment are already positioned in key areas, Filipino Grace America, mayor of Infanta town in Quezon province, told DZBB radio.

"But because of the Covid-19 pandemic, our funds for calamity concerns and expenses are insufficient."

Intense rains

Local officials cancelled port operations and barred fishermen from setting sail.

Typhoon Goni, moving westward at 20 kph from the Pacific Ocean, will bring intense rains over the capital and 14 provinces nearby on Saturday evening, and threats of floods and landslides.

Another typhoon, Atsani, is gaining strength just outside the Philippines.

Around 20 typhoons hit the Philippines every year.

SOURCE:Reuters
