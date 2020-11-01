At least 10 people have died and three others are missing after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, barrelled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon.

More than 300 houses were buried under volcanic rocks and mudflows from Mayon Volcano in severely hit Albay province in the Bicol region, a lawmaker said.

Storm surges hit some coastal towns, while rivers overflowed and dikes were destroyed, submerging several villages in Bicol.

The dead and missing were all in Bicol, including nine in Albay, the Office of Civil Defence said.

Goni was a "super typhoon" when it made landfall on Catanduanes Island before dawn, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 225 kilometres per hour.

It was downgraded a few hours later as it swept across Luzon and reduced intensity as it headed towards the capital Manila, where the sprawling city of 12 million was bracing for strong winds in the evening.

"Destructive winds and intense rainfall" were affecting areas in the typhoon's path, including provinces near the capital, the state weather forecaster warned in its latest update.

Goni comes a week after Typhoon Molave hit the same region of the natural disaster-prone archipelago, killing 22 people.

At least seven people were killed in Albay province, Civil Defence said in a statement.

Landslides