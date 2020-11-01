Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said his troops would "go to the end" should negotiations fail to result in an agreement by ethnic Armenian forces to withdraw from illegally occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions.

Aliyev, speaking during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in the Azerbaijani capital Baku, also said Armenia had "no basis" to request Russian military assistance in the conflict.

Further shelling was reported by Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in and around Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday.

The death toll in the region's worst fighting in more than 25 years has already surpassed 1,000 and is possibly much higher.

Aliyev, quoted by state news agency Azertag, said he wanted to resolve the conflict through negotiations that would result in the withdrawal of ethnic Armenian forces.

"Otherwise," he said, "we will continue by any means to restore our territorial integrity and ... we will go to the end."

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has asked Russia to outline the extent of the support it could expect from Moscow.

In response, Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday it would provide "all assistance required" should the conflict spill onto "the territory of Armenia" – land that is outside the current conflict zone.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of missile strike on village in Barda region

Tense fighting

The fresh fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenian forces began on September 27. Three ceasefires agreed so far have failed to hold.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry said its army units in Tovuz, Gadabay and Gubadli had come under shelling overnight. Combat on Sunday was concentrated in Aghdara, Aghdam, Gubadli and Khojavend – the Azerbaijani name for Martuni.