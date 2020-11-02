Music superstar Lady Gaga has gotten into an unlikely Twitter feud with President Donald Trump's reelection campaign after they accused her of being anti-fracking.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden earlier announced that Gaga would appear with him Monday evening at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a state crucial to clinching victory on November 3.

Trump's team responded immediately, slamming the joint appearance.

"Nothing exposes Joe Biden's disdain for the forgotten working men and women of Pennsylvania like campaigning with ant-fracking activist Lady Gaga," campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm for his lackluster candidacy is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry," Murtaugh said, adding that Biden has "repeatedly promised left-wing activists" to end fracking should he take office.

READ MORE: Explained: Where do US presidential candidates stand on climate change?

Fracking – gas and oil extraction from deep underground rock using an injection of water and chemicals – boomed in the mid-2000s thanks to new technology.

By 2014, it made the US the world's biggest oil and gas producer.

But its costs are high: the drilling triggers earthquakes, while research links its air emissions and water contamination to myriad health problems. It also contributes to global warming when methane leaks out from drilling wells and becomes a highly potent greenhouse gas.