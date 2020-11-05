Twitter has restored the account of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov after suspension without providing a reason.

According to Twitter’s rules, the company aims to serve the public conversation.

"Violence, harassment and other similar types of behaviour discourage people from expressing themselves and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation.

"Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely," it said on its website.

The move sparked anger among Twitter users, with many slamming the company, saying a top diplomat's account cannot be suspended without justification.

One user called the suspension "an exceptional mistake."

"I get that you are no longer verifying accounts in the region for some reasons but suspending Foreign Minister's account in war time is an exceptional mistake," said the user.

Another user addressed the company's CEO Jack Dorsey, questioning the move.

"What's going on, @Twitter, @jack? Why has the official account of the MFA of the Republic of Azerbaijan @bayramov_jeyhun