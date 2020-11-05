A second day of sometimes duelling demonstrations over the integrity of the US presidential election have started in Philadelphia and other cities as ballot counting dragged on in a handful of states that would decide the outcome.

Supporters of Joe Biden have rallied around the slogan to "count every vote," on Thursday believing a complete tally would show the Democratic former vice president had beaten Republican President Donald Trump. Ardent Trump backers have countered with cries to "protect the vote" in support of his campaign's efforts to have some categories of ballots, including some votes submitted by mail, discarded.

Philadelphia

Both factions appeared outside a vote-counting centre in Philadelphia on Thursday morning, where election staff steadily worked through a mountain of still-uncounted mail-in ballots that will determine whether Biden or Trump will take Pennsylvania's crucial 20 electoral college votes.

A group of Trump supporters held Trump-Pence flags and signs saying: "Vote stops on Election Day" and "Sorry, polls are closed." Across the street were Biden supporters, who danced to music behind a barricade. Similar rallies were planned later in the day in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania's capital.

"We can't allow the ballot counters to be intimidated," said Bob Posuney, a 70-year-old Biden-supporting retired social worker with a "count every vote" T-shirt, speaking as the sounds of Marvin Gaye's song "What's Going On" filled the air.

Michigan

Although counting was already completed in Michigan, which news outlets projected Biden had won, a few dozen Trump supporters waved flags and signs outside a Detroit counting centre.

Elizabeth Fohey, a 74-year-old retired dental hygienist from Troy, Michigan, said she was skeptical that election officials were counting all conservative votes. She complained that Republican poll challengers were not allowed into a Detroit counting centre, which is untrue.

"My message is to have the vote done correctly," she said, dressed in a US-flag-themed windbreaker. "I'm working for my country, to keep my country free and safe."

Washington

In Washington, a procession of cars and bicycles, sponsored by activists from a group called Shutdown DC, paraded slowly through the streets of the capital to protest "an attack on the democratic process" by Trump and his "enablers," according to its website.

Most demonstrations in cities around the country have been peaceful and small — sometimes amounting only to a few dozen people with signs standing in a city centre — as Biden's path to victory looks a bit more assured than Trump's, even though either outcome remains possible.