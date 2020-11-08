Sunday, November 8, 2020

Italy reports over 300 deaths

Italy has registered 32,616 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, compared to 39,811 on Saturday.

The ministry also reported 331 Covid-19 related deaths, down from 425 the day before.

But the number of swab tests carried out was lower than Saturday's count.

A total of 41,394 people have died because of Covid-19 in Italy, which has registered 935,104 infections since the start of its outbreak.

France sees over 270 deaths

The number of people to die in French hospitals from coronavirus rose by 271 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 40,439, data from the health ministry showed.

The ministry reported a total of 1,787,324 confirmed Covid-19 cases, up 38,619 from Saturday when the total increased by a new record of 86,852.

Over 2,500 new coronavirus patients reported in Turkey

Turkey has registered 2,516 more novel coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The country's overall tally now stands at 395,255, the ministry said on Sunday

A total of 2,018 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the tally to 338,239, while the death toll rose by 84 to reach 10,887.

Britain reports more than 20,000 cases

Britain reported 20,572 new cases of Covid-19 and 156 deaths from the virus, both lower than figures from a day before, government data has showed on Sunday.

Algerian president health 'improving'

The health of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who contracted the Covid-19 disease, is "constantly improving", the presidency said Sunday in a statement.

Tebboune, who is 74 and a heavy smoker, has been treated in a specialised hospital in Germany since October 28.

The president "is in the process of completing his treatment... and his state of health is constantly improving", the statement said.

Iran reports record 459 daily Covid-19 deaths

Iran's daily tally of coronavirus deaths have hit a record high of 459, the health ministry announced, increasing the official toll to 38,291 in the MiddleEast's worst-hit country.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 9,236 to 682,486. Iran has been hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in the Middle East.

Malaysia's infections top 40,000

Malaysia has reported 852 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's tally to 40,209 infections, as the government ordered schools nationwide to close until the last day of the school year in December.

The Southeast Asian country also recorded four new fatalities from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, raising its death toll from the pandemic to 286.

Russia records 20,498 new infections, 286 deaths

Russia has reported 20,498 new coronavirus infections, slightly below a record high it recorded on Friday, and 286 coronavirus-related deaths.

This brings the national tally to 1,774,334 cases of infection and takes the official death toll to 30,537.