The hate he stokes and harm he causes is not unique to him nor the current moment in the United States of America.

As such, the division that is candidly on display across the country isn’t new; it is merely exposing what has always been dormant, what has always been the foundation of this nation’s founding: White supremacy.

Now that the ballots have been counted, and the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket has squeaked through to clinch the White House, we must challenge the notion of bringing the country together under the guise of unity.

Are we trying to make America united again? There is no precedent for when this nation was ever united. Unity was not present at the moment of the nation’s inception when 55 million native people or 90 percent of the indigenous population were killed and removed from North America.

It didn’t matter when the enslavement of 450,000 Africans directly to America (of 12.5 million imported to the New World) was perpetuated purely for economic gain. Or when, in 1924, the remaining indigenous peoples had to apply for citizenship on their own land.

Unity was not present during the Civil War, nor when the the 13th amendment abolished slavery. It did not matter during the nearly 100-year-long Jim Crow era, nor when Japanese-Americans were placed in internment camps in the 1940s, nor when the Chinese were excluded from immigration to America in 1882 for fear of there being too many, nor during the rise of the movement for Black lives in 2013 after the acquittal of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin’s murderer and multiple killings at the hands of police under Biden’s tenure as vice president.

Unity was not present with the rise and disproportionate impact of mass incarceration. It didn’t count during record immigrant deportations of the Obama administration. Unity was not present for Muslim and Arab people following 9/11, nor when Trump enacted the xenophobic travel ban from primarily the Middle East and African countries. The concept is not even present during this coronavirus pandemic, when Black and brown people are dying in larger numbers than most, while many white people protest for the right to walk around maskless putting others at risk of COVID-19 infection.

To call for unity now is to live in a fantasy world the United States has never known.

Weaponised 'unity'