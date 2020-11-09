Ethiopia's Nobel-winning leader has said his nation was not descending into "chaos" despite a military offensive against the restive Tigray region, where air strikes and fighting have reportedly killed hundreds of people in recent days.

A military official in Amhara told Reuters news agency on Monday that the clashes with Tigrayan forces in Kirakir, near the border between the regions of Tigray and Amhara, had killed nearly 500 Tigrayan forces.

"Concerns that Ethiopia will descend into chaos are unfounded and a result of not understanding our context deeply," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted on Monday.

"Ethiopia is grateful for friends expressing their concern. Our rule of law operation is aimed at guaranteeing peace and stability once and for all by bringing perpetrators of instability to justice," he said.

The operation "will wrap up soon by ending the prevailing impunity."

Risk of civil war

The flare-up in the northern region bordering Eritrea and Sudan has brought fears of civil war in Africa's second-most populous nation where ethnic conflict has killed hundreds since Ahmed took over in 2018.

The 44-year-old, who is the continent's youngest leader, won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for democratic reforms following years of repressive government and for making peace with Eritrea after a border war that had killed tens of thousands.

But the conflict in Tigray threatens national stability.

Tigrayan leaders have sought the African Union's intervention.

Tigrayan forces attack military – Abiy

Last week Abiy, who comes from Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromo, launched a military campaign saying forces loyal to Tigrayan leaders had attacked a military base and attempted to steal equipment.

The Tigrayans account for just 5 percent of Ethiopians but had, before Abiy's rule, dominated politics since rebels from their ethnic group toppled Marxist military rule in 1991.

Federal government fighter jets have in recent days been bombing targets including arms depots in Tigray.

Aid workers on Sunday reported heavy fighting between troops loyal to each side, with at least six dead and dozens wounded.

