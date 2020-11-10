TÜRKİYE
Turkey 'neutralises' over two dozen terrorists in Syria's north
Turkish Defense Ministry did not mention terrorists' affiliation but YPG/PKK terror group has been targeting civilians and security forces in Ras al Ayn and Tal Abyad regions.
Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria. / AA
November 10, 2020

Turkish security forces have "neutralised" at least 26 terrorists in northern Syria, the country's Defense Ministry has announced.

The terrorists, who were plotting an attack, were "neutralised" on Monday in Ras al Ayn and Tal Abyad regions, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists' affiliation was not mentioned, but the YPG/PKK terror group attacks civilians and security forces in the regions.

READ MORE: Civilians killed in PKK terror attack in southeastern Turkey

Cross border campaigns

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

Recommended

Euphrates Shield campaign was launched in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Why Turkey is targeting PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

READ MORE: A timeline of the PKK's war on Turkey: 1974-2019

SOURCE:AA
