Turkish security forces have "neutralised" at least 26 terrorists in northern Syria, the country's Defense Ministry has announced.

The terrorists, who were plotting an attack, were "neutralised" on Monday in Ras al Ayn and Tal Abyad regions, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists' affiliation was not mentioned, but the YPG/PKK terror group attacks civilians and security forces in the regions.

READ MORE: Civilians killed in PKK terror attack in southeastern Turkey

Cross border campaigns

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.